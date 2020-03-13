Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center more than halfway complete

The $70 million bond project is at 50% spent and will house the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita County Jail.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The new multi-million dollar Wichita County law enforcement center is more than halfway complete.

It will consist of numerous upgrades the county is lacking now including more space, more advanced technology such as video visitation, a K-9 kennel so the K-9s don’t have to sit in the car for a long period of time.

There will be an infirmary with an isolation area so inmates don’t have to go to the hospital, an effort to keep public safety a priority.

Wichita County Commissioner Precinct 1 Mark Beauchamp said most law enforcement agencies are excited about the new sally port geared toward making it easier to book multiple inmates at a time.

“Right now we can take in two vehicles and two officers, two inmates at a time so we’ll no longer be Noah’s Ark, we won’t be two by two, we’ll be able to take up to 10 vehicles and two full-size buses in the sally port, there’s computer space for about 12 officers,” Beauchamp said.

The plan is to open around August or September 2020, but that could be delayed until late-December or January if a change order to put in a 60-bed pod for inmates outside of Wichita County is approved.

Beauchamp said the pod would bring in more revenue for the county because they would have room to house inmates from elsewhere.

Commissioner’s Court is expected to address that Monday.