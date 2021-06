WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If spurs and cowboys are more your speed, and we’re not talking about sports teams in San Antonio or Dallas, head out to the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Arena on Saturday, June 5.

The 2021 Championship Rodeo action continues Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Cavender’s as well as at the gate.

For more information visit the Wichita Co. Mounted Patrol website.