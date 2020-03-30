1  of  2
Wichita Co. officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases, total now 30
Wichita Co. officials confirm 2 new COVID-19 cases, total now 30

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials confirm 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County to bring the total to 30.

According to the city of Wichita Falls Facebook page, more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
60428285291

Updated Sunday, March 29 at 6:36 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County begins a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

