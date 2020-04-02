1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm 5 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 43 Second confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sheppard AFB Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 21
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Wichita Co. officials confirm 5 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 43

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County continues to grow after Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials confirmed five new coronavirus cases just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the total to 43.

According to Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District communication and marketing director Lindsay Barker, the new cases include three people in their 40s and two people in their 20s.

Barker stated in a press release the second patient as Sheppard Air Force Base is an employee at a retail shop on the base. She states SAFB officials are working with Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials to conduct a “contact tracing investigation and procedures.” This patient is a Wichita County resident.

All five of the new cases announced Wednesday night are at home recovering.

Barker states the 37th patient is in their 70s, and this is a confirmed community spread case.

Barker states officials are investigating the contact trace for the 38th Wichita County patient.

The 39th, 40th and 42nd cases has contact with a previous case.

The 41st case is travel-related, and the patient had traveled from New Orleans to DFW then drove to Wichita Falls.

Barker states the 43rd case is a community spread cases as well.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Web-Banner.jpg

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
81838 437 343

Updated Tuesday, March 31 at 5:45 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News