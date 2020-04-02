Wichita Co. officials confirm 5 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 43

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County continues to grow after Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials confirmed five new coronavirus cases just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the total to 43.

According to Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District communication and marketing director Lindsay Barker, the new cases include three people in their 40s and two people in their 20s.

Barker stated in a press release the second patient as Sheppard Air Force Base is an employee at a retail shop on the base. She states SAFB officials are working with Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials to conduct a “contact tracing investigation and procedures.” This patient is a Wichita County resident.

All five of the new cases announced Wednesday night are at home recovering.

Barker states the 37th patient is in their 70s, and this is a confirmed community spread case.

Barker states officials are investigating the contact trace for the 38th Wichita County patient.

The 39th, 40th and 42nd cases has contact with a previous case.

The 41st case is travel-related, and the patient had traveled from New Orleans to DFW then drove to Wichita Falls.

Barker states the 43rd case is a community spread cases as well.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. For more information and updates on cases, click here. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 818 38 437 343 Updated Tuesday, March 31 at 5:45 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

