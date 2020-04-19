1  of  2
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirms news COVID-19 case, 60 total cases confirmed Second COVID-19 death confirmed in Wichita Co.
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 5 p.m.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Wichita Co. officials confirm new COVID-19 case, total rises to 60

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As officials continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, Wichita County officials have confirmed a new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases to 60.

According to communication and marketing director Lindsay Barker, the patient is between the ages of 40 and 49, and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

As of 3:25 p.m. Sunday, 1,750 people have been tested, and of those, 1,600 are negative, 60 are positive and 60 tests are pending.

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Wednesday, April 15, 5:55 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News