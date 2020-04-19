Wichita Co. officials confirm new COVID-19 case, total rises to 60

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As officials continue to limit the spread of COVID-19, Wichita County officials have confirmed a new COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases to 60.

According to communication and marketing director Lindsay Barker, the patient is between the ages of 40 and 49, and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.

As of 3:25 p.m. Sunday, 1,750 people have been tested, and of those, 1,600 are negative, 60 are positive and 60 tests are pending.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

