Wichita Co. officials confirm one new COVID-19 cases, total now 47

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Wichita County is now up to 47 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Sunday about 3:30 p.m.

According to marketing and communication director Lindsay Barker, the person is over 75-years-old. The patient is hospitalized and stable, and they had contact with a previous case.

Six individuals in Wichita County has recovered from COVID-19.

As of 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Wichita County officials have tested 1,178 people. There are 286 tests pending with 845 negative tests and 47 positives.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.



COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1,178 47 845 286 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 7 7 9 9 6 6 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED 32 9 6 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Sunday, April 5 at 4:10 p.m.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.