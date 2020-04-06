Wichita Co. officials confirm one new COVID-19 case, total now 48

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Wichita County is now up to 48 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Monday evening.

CASE 48 – The patient is 50 – 59 and is at home recovering. The patient was a contact of another case.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1230 48 967 215 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 7 7 9 10 6 6 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED 33 9 6 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, April 6, 5:25 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.