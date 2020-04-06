1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm one new COVID-19 cases, total now 48 WF Boys and Girls Club to close all locations due to COVID-19 concerns Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co. since Friday, total up to 41
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Wichita Co. officials confirm one new COVID-19 case, total now 48

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Wichita County is now up to 48 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Monday evening.

CASE 48 – The patient is 50 – 59 and is at home recovering. The patient was a contact of another case. 

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Web-Banner.jpg

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
123048 967 215

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
037791066

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVERED
3396

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Monday, April 6, 5:25 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News