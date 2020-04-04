Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total now 46
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total now 46

Local News
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Wichita County is now up to 46 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Friday just after 8 p.m.

According to marketing and communication director Lindsay Barker, the 45th patient is in their 30s is at home recovering in self-isolation. Barker said they had close contact to a previous case.

The 46th case is between the 6- and 19-years-old and at home recovering in self-isolation who also had contact with another case. Barker stated the patient developed symptoms on March 31 and was not in school at the time. 

As of noon on Friday, April 3, there have been 5,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, with 90 fatalities. In Oklahoma, there have been 988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 38 fatalities.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
103044 720 266

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
02769965

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVERED
3671

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Wednesday, April 2 at 5:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

