Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 50.

Additionally, one more patient has made a full recovery, bringing that total to eight confirmed recovered cases in the county.

Case 49 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case.

Case 50 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1367 50 1081 236 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 8 7 10 10 6 6 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED 34 8 8 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, April 6, 5:25 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

