Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 50.

Additionally, one more patient has made a full recovery, bringing that total to eight confirmed recovered cases in the county.

Case 49 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a travel-related case.

Case 50 — The patient is between the ages of 20 – 29 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case. 

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
136750 1081 236

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
0387101066

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVERED
3488

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Monday, April 6, 5:25 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

