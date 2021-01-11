Wichita Co. officials continue to struggle with software system, unauthorized arrest warrants issued

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — County officials said they are still having trouble with their Tyler Odyssey software system.

District Clerk Patti Flores said some county workers have access to issue arrest warrants without authorization.

Flores said another officer issued an unauthorized warrant under her name.

While Flores does not believe the act was intentional, she said the software system lacks safeguards; something Flores said is another hurdle to get over as the county continues to fix problems with the system.

“That should not be allowed. I should not be able to go into the County Clerk’s stuff and issue a marriage license. There should be safeguards where other people cannot get into your records,” Flores said.

Flores said there are some good programs in Tyler Odyssey but all she has run into are roadblocks. County Judge Woody Gossom said another meeting with the company will be set up by the information technology department.