Wichita Co. officials discuss recent large gatherings, potential health risks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the pandemic continues, more large gathering sightings are occurring, leaving some wondering how this will affect the counties COVID-19 numbers.

“Eventually if you keep spinning the chamber playing Russian roulette, you’re going to wind up with a loaded chamber,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

As time moves on, some around the county are seeing citizens starting to lax the safety measures but as larger gatherings start to pop up again, the guidelines put out by Gov. Greg Abbott begin to look unclear.

“I don’t know why the governor put out guidelines for outdoor events and not indoor events,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District Director Lou Kreidler said.

“Quite frankly, the risks as great indoors as outdoors and maybe even larger because when you’re outdoors you do have the wind blowing and the ability to have more fresh air then you do inside and circulating,” Kreidler said.

Gossom agrees and adds all the different info coming out of Austin can get confusing, considering counties and cities virtually aren’t making decisions anymore.

“Is it a law or a guideline or a order? And then how do you interpret and how do you enforce after you interpret that’s what’s very confusing right now,” Gossom said.

No matter how the guidelines are set or interpreted, the same message remains the same in Wichita County: Protect yourself so you can protect others.

“People need to make a conscious decision about what their risk is when they go out to some of these events and to take the proper precautions not only to protect themselves but protect others,” Kreidler said.

“It’s going to be the lack of self discipline by the patrons who want to go and have a good time but they’ve got to do it responsibly,” Gossom said.

That’s the key moving forward: responsibility, so these pandemic guidelines become a thing of the past, sooner rather than later.

Gossom emphasized businesses are doing all they can to provide a safe environment, but it’s up to the customers for respecting those safety measures.