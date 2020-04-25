Wichita Co. officials move to reopen nonessential businesses Saturday

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — For those who don’t have a mask, it’s time to get one as Wichita County officials announce all previously declared non-essential businesses can reopen, with specific guidelines.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said face-coverings or masks need to become apart of everyday attire, but not all businesses have to open, especially if state and federal regulations don’t allow it.

City and county officials are allowing all businesses to get back to work, including restaurants, bars and retail stores.

“Let’s try to do this in a spirit of cooperation,” Gossom said. “We’re giving a great deal to our community because you all have done such a great job.”

Gossom and Santellana said this isn’t free reign.

“With a little more freedom’s gonna come a lot more responsibility,” Santellana said.

Residents over the age of 6 must wear a face-covering in public, and parents are responsible for children 10 and under.

Social distancing and regular disinfecting are a must.

“There will be some sort of a grace period,” Santellana said. “We’re going to use discretion when it comes to people wearing these masks out in public since this order’s being enacted quickly.”

“You can have your family that lives in your household at your table with you, up to 4 people, if you have others come we want the social distancing, but if you get up and leave your table to go to the restroom put your mask back on,” Gossom said. “You’re going to pass by other people.”

Officials said they’re not attempting to override the governor’s stay-at-home order and those who wish to remain closed or must because of licensing are free to do so.

“This order is not forcing businesses to open,” Santellana said. “This order is allowing businesses to open. A lot of people think I’m forcing them. I’m not forcing. I’m not forcing anybody out of their house as well.”

The Live Safe, Work Safe order was formed under the direction of local health officials, legal departments and government, and they said it can be taken away as quickly as it was signed.

“If people don’t comply with that and we all of a sudden have spread, then we’re going to have to go back to more stringent conditions about sheltering in place,” Gossom said.

It’s an effort to build crippling businesses back up, with health at the top of the priority list.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R–Texas, plans to make an announcement on Monday regarding opening businesses back up.