Wichita Co. officials warn of phone scam

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, alongside 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight, are warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring recently.

McKnight said residents have received calls from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office under the names of David Ferguson and Brandon Green.

The person calling tells the person who answers they have an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for a grand jury in the 30th District Court, and that they need to pay a fee to keep from getting arrested.

McKnight said that is not how he goes about the process of failure to appear and said if you receive a phone call like this, try to get as much information from the caller as you can and immediately file a report with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

McKnight said the calls have been coming from a Denton phone number.