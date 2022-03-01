WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the primary already upon us, people were at their polling locations to cast their votes Tuesday morning.

This year, early voting numbers saw a large decrease compared to the 2020 primary. In fact, only a little more than 4,900 people voted early through Friday compared to more than 9,000 who voted early during the 2020 march primary which was a presidential election year.

The League of Women Voters Treasurer of the Board of Directors Jessica Traw said it’s just as important to vote now as it is during a presidential year.

“It’s so important that we turn out and vote for these people that have more micro impact on our lives,” Traw said. “They impact our local tax rates, they make decisions about our local budgets, they make decisions, in sense of our school board, about how our children are educated in their facilities and things like that. So, it’s very important that we pay attention to these local races just as much as these national races.”

The polls are set to close Tuesday at 7 p.m.