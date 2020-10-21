Wichita Co. Public Health District officials outline quarantine policy

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As Wichita County has seen a recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, officials from The Wichita County Public Health District want to remind people in the county of their quarantine policy.

Wichita County Director of Health Lou Kreidler said those who are asymptomatic are required to quarantine for 10 days per CDC guidelines.

For those who are symptomatic, the quarantine is a minimum of 14 days from the onset of symptoms until symptom resolution.

So, if someone is symptomatic for 4 days prior to testing and symptoms subside, they may be released at 10 days as well.

As of about three months ago, the health district no longer requires a negative retest for clearance.

Kreidler said the health district will continue to be even more stringent than CDC guidelines.