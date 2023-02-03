WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday three new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Wichita County since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 now stands at 623. Six COVID-19 related deaths have been reported by Health District officials in the last two weeks.

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 5 13 24 54 152 154 221

New Cases in Wichita County

The Health District also reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for the time period of January 27, 2023 to February 2, 2023, down from 110 new cases last week. The Health District also reported 95 recoveries during that time frame.

There are 8 (11%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 68 (89%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations.



There are 30 new re-infection cases. Of those, 1 (3%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 29 (97%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.

The positivity rate reported in Wichita County this week is 17.6%

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

The Health District also reported Friday 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wichita County as of February 3, 2023, down from 15 hospitalizations reported on January 26, 2023.

Of the 10 individuals hospitalized today, 4 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of those, the 4 have completed their primary series but are not up to date. 3 cases are categorized as re-infections.

The Public Health District did not provide information regarding how many patients are considered to be in critical condition.

Active Cases in Wichita County

As of February 3, 2023, there are 104 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 10 hospitalized and 94 recovering from home.

The breakdown of the number of active COVID-19 cases per city in Wichita County can be found below:

Wichita Falls — 85 active cases

— 85 active cases Burkburnett — 9 active cases

— 9 active cases Iowa Park — 9 active cases

— 9 active cases Electra — 1 active case

Weekly Breakdown in Wichita County

From the period January 27, 2023 to February 2, 2023, the Health District is reporting 76 new cases, 3 deaths, 10 hospitalizations, and 95 recoveries.

The positivity rate for that four-week time period was 17.6%. The percentage of new cases who were not up-to-date on their vaccinations is 97%.

Vaccines in Wichita County

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District. The updated Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available and recommended by the CDC, and includes protection against the predominant Omicron strain.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: