Wichita Co. Republican Women host candidate forum Monday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the Republican Primary election right around the corner, multiple Texoma counties are hosting events for voters to get to know the candidates.

Officials with the Wichita County Republican Women are hosting a candidate forum during the groups meeting at Luby’s in Wichita Falls located at 1801 9th Street Monday at noon.

Get there early for the lunch buffet and then hear from Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 candidate, Wichita County Constable Precinct 1 and Justice for the Second Court of Appeals, Place 7 candidates.

If you can’t make it to that forum but still want to hear from JP candidates and Mike Little who is running for constable, there will be another chance Monday to meet the candidates at 6:30 p.m. at Templo de Alabanza located at 1914 Buchanan Street.