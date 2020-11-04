Wichita Co. results for early voting and election day totals are in, not final

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Results for all 25 boxes in Wichita County have been counted and reported but the results are not final as mail-in ballots have not been counted and will not be counted on Tuesday.
President:
Donald Trump 71.28% with 30,036 votes
Joe Biden 26.95% with 11,355 votes
Prop 1 passes 50.56% with 13,341 votes
Proposition 1 proposes $276,415,000 for the acquisition of the land and construction on two new state-of-the-art high schools in Wichita Falls, one on the east side of the city and one on the west side.
Prop 2 fails with 47.82% with 13,693
Proposition 2 asks for $13,585,000 for recreational and athletic facilities at each new high school.
WFISD ISD Trustee Place 4:
Dale Harvey 56.55% with 3,118 votes
Jason 43.45% with 2,396 votes
James Huling 13.71% with 3,897 votes
Kevin Hunter 30.46% with 8,658 votes
Stephen Santellana 55.82% with 15,865
Wichita Falls City Council District 3:
Mel Martinez 33.13% with 2,026 votes
Jeff Browning 66.87% with 4,090 votes
Wichita Falls City Council District 4:
Jason Hester 43.24% with 3,203 votes
Tim Brewer 56.76% with 4,205 votes
Wichita Falls City Council District 5:
Steve Jackson 53.94% with 1,754 votes
Tom Taylor 46.06% with 1,498 votes
County Commissioner Precinct 2:
Mickey Fincannon 84.02% with 6,252 votes
Lee Harvey (Write-in) 15.98% with 1,189 votes
Ronny Jackson has been declared the winner US Representative District 13 beating Gus Trujillo. John Cornyn defeated MJ Hegar to hold his seat as US Senator.
All results for Wichita Country are listed below.