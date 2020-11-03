Wichita Co. saw massive early voting numbers, could see even more on Election Day

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — There are 25 polling locations across Wichita County on Election Day.

Despite all of the places to vote on election day, Wichita County residents showed out for early voting from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, surpassing early voting numbers for 2012 and 2016.

The county total topped 33,000 with early votes and a turnout at 41%.

82,000 people have registered to vote in Wichita County alone, so from mathematic terms, Wichita County could see nearly 50,000 additional votes today.

At the time this was published there haven’t been any big voting issues.

Before you head to your voting site, don’t leave the house without the essentials. You need a form of identification, which can be your voter registration card or driver’s license. Masks are not required, but they are highly encouraged.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m., but if you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you can still get inside to vote so don’t leave.