Wichita Co. sees 5th COVID-19 recovery

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — While more Texomans are getting tested for COVID-19, Wichita Falls city officials have announced a fifth recovery from the coronavirus on Sunday afternoon.

The City of Wichita Falls made the statement on Facebook about 11:34 a.m. Sunday

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, there have been 1,137 people tested in Wichita County. Of those tested, 799 are negative, 46 are positive and 292 are pending results.

For more information on COVID-19, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials encourage Texomans to email or call with questions, comments or concerns.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

