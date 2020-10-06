Wichita Co. sees highest number of cases in one day since start of pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 62 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 2,051.

The Public Health District also reported Tuesday 13 new recoveries from COVID-19, making 1,606 total recoveries in Wichita County to date.

There are now 322 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 411 recovering at home and 11 patients hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

11 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,827: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,855: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,871: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 1,930: 20 – 29, stable condition

Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition



Case 1,974: 80 – 89, stable condition

Case 1,975: 70 – 79, stable condition



Case 2,002: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 24,788 2,051 22,355 382

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 311 11 1,606 23

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Monday, October 6 at 3:38 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.