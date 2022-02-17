WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County Sheriff’s deputy is behind bars and facing charges on 10 counts of official oppression and violation of the civil rights of a person in custody.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke Thursday addressed the recent arrest and indictment of former deputy Brett Brasher, who is accused of unwanted sexual advances and sexual contact against female inmates.

It’s behavior Sheriff Duke said he’s never seen in his 40 years of law enforcement.

“This is very inappropriate; this is not condoned in law enforcement,” Sheriff Duke said. “I don’t care whether it’s a police department or a sheriff’s office, U.S. Marshalls or FBI – this is the kind of thing you don’t do. We know this is bad.”

Sheriff Duke was addressing the alleged conduct of former Deputy Bret Brasher. Brasher is accused of two counts of violation of civil rights of a person in custody by engaging in sexual contact, along with eight counts of official oppression, with many of the victims being female inmates at the County Jail.

“It’s sad we had an individual that did this, that worked in this office,” Duke said.

These charges against Brasher took place over the span of three months, beginning after a complaint that he touched the breasts of a woman in custody and touched a female detention officer. These incidents sparked an internal investigation on Brasher, an investigation that revealed just how serious his actions are.

“Without going into details of what we were able to observe, our investigators observed stuff that – some of it is very appalling,” Sheriff Duke said. “I’ve never seen an employee at all, whether its a jailer or deputy sheriff, never go into any inmate cell and do some of the things we witnessed there.”

Brasher was terminated in October of 2021, and Duke wants the public to know this behavior isn’t tolerated by any means in the Sheriff’s Office.

“We have to protect our inmates in the jail, and I’ve had some people say, ‘Well they’re just inmates,’ and you can’t say this,” Duke said. “These are people just like everybody else. Everybody’s the same. Some people went left in life, some people went right in life.”

Duke said this investigation is still ongoing, with more charges possible.