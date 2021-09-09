Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office dealing with effects of COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is feeling the effects of the recent surge of Covid cases.

Currently, 12 detention officers and 2 sheriff deputies are out with the virus. 10 to 12 inmates also have Covid.

Sheriff David Duke said inmates have been quarantining at the jail annex and being put back into general population after they show no symptoms.

Duke also said COVID-19 is causing the already short-staffed office to be even more shorthanded, requiring patrol deputies to work in the jail to help detention officers.

“Gotta fill in the spots because we-we can’t just decide ‘We’re gonna go shorthanded in the jail today,'” Duke said. “But every time you see a light at the tunnel, we think it’s gonna be pretty good, but it’s another freight train coming at us. For us it’s kind of a- it’s not good, to an extent.”

Duke continues to say the jail was always a few jailers short, but Covid and higher unemployment payments has expanded that number.

The Sheriff’s Office is having a job fair on Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center, 2815 Central Freeway East.