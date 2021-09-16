Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating two inmate deaths

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two inmates within three days this week.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Melvin Joyner said the first was just after 1 a.m. on Monday, September 13, when a 57-year-old male inmate experienced a medical emergency in a cell.

Staff performed advanced life-saving measures, and the inmate was taken to United Regional, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second death occurred Wednesday, September 15, about 1 p.m. after another medical emergency involving a 72-year-old inmate. He also was pronounced dead at the hospital after staff performed life-saving measures.

Following standard procedure, Texas Rangers are investigating both deaths, and the Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation.