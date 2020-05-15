Wichita Co. Tax Office set to reopen Monday with normal operating hours

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Tax Office will reopen Monday, and the field offices in Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Electra will also resume normal operating hours.

Tax Collector-Assessor Tommy Smyth said Wichita County is one of about 70 of 236 offices that have begun to reopen in the state.

Smyth said the office will be staffed 100% in the motor vehicle and tax collections departments during the busiest period of the day from 11 a.m.—1 p.m.

The drop off box inside the main entrance installed during the shutdown will remain as a permanent feature. Counters and other high contact areas will be disinfected at least twice a day, or more depending on traffic, and a portable customer service station is set up inside the main lobby entrance to ensure there will no more than 20 customers at a time in the lobby.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m—4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday at the courthouse annex downtown. The Burkburnett office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Iowa Park and Electra offices Tuesday and Thursday.