Wichita Co. to receive $132K in second round of COVID-19 public housing grants

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — More funding is coming to Wichita County through the second round of coronavirus recovery grants for public housing authorities U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced the funding Thursday afternoon.

Wichita Falls, Burkburnett and Electra will see a boost of more than $132,000 in federal grants from the CARES Act to help public housing authorities as the economic strife continues to strike businesses, nonprofits and organizations.

“As Texans continue to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to shield them from the economic fallout,” Cornyn stated in a press release. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to encourage economic recovery in the Wichita Falls area amid this deadly pandemic.”

The funding is broken down in the following ways.