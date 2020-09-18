Wichita Co. woman indicted on animal cruelty charges involving dozens of animals

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County woman now faces trial for animal cruelty after being indicted by the grand jury on Wednesday.

Joy Jackson, 61, was arrested Aug. 22 in Iowa Park. She has another animal cruelty case from last year pending that involves dozens of animals.

Iowa Park police officers were checking a report of an intoxicated driver and said they found Jackson in a blue Dodge pickup parked on the road.

While checking Jackson, first responders noticed a child’s backpack on the floorboard was moving.

An officer then saw a nose sticking out through a tear in the backpack, unzipped it and found a small white dog that was panting heavily and had urinated and defecated inside the backpack.

The officer said the outside temperature was just under 100 degrees the truck had no air conditioning and the dog had trouble standing.

In October 2019, Jackson was charged with cruelty to animals and had more than 30 animals seized from her home on FM 368.

They included dogs, birds, a cat and even one lemur.

Authorities said were being kept in filthy conditions and the home had no electricity.