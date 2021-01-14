Wichita Coach awarded 2020 Coach of The Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Christian Athletic Director and Head Coach, Seth Nolan is the newest recipient of the 2020 coach of the year award.

Coach Nolan was awarded the honor during a WCS football award ceremony on January 8, 2021.

“I am very proud of this team,” said Seth Nolan, Athletic Director and Head Coach for the WCS football team. “It began during the offseason last year with how dedicated they were in the weight room. They were determined to get stronger and faster and it showed this season. Our selfless identity was also developed then. When you have a bunch of guys bought into their role on the team and do their job to the best of their abilities that’s all you can ask for from a coaching standpoint.”

The 2020 Coach of the Year award was voted on by coaches in the district.