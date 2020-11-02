Wichita County 2020 early voting turnout higher than 2012, 2016 elections

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting numbers are in from Wichita County, showing nearly 41% of registered voters elected to vote early.

33,556 Wichita County residents voted early ahead of the November 3 general election, up from 30,845 early voters in 2016 and 25,777 early voters in 2012.

According to Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon, there are currently 82,054 registered voters in the county, meaning just under 41% of those registered to vote showed up to vote early.

The first and last day of early voting saw the highest single day turnout, with over 4,900 people voting between those two days.

Please find below a list of the total single-day turnout for early voting in Wichita County:

Tuesday, October 13 — 2,384 voters

2,384 voters Wednesday, October 14 — 2,203 voters

2,203 voters Thursday, October 15 — 2,221 voters

2,221 voters Friday, October 16 — 2,264 voters

2,264 voters Saturday, October 17— 1,819 voters

1,819 voters Sunday, October 18 — 1,025 voters

1,025 voters Monday, October 19 — 2,166 voters

2,166 voters Tuesday, October 20 — 2,082 voters

2,082 voters Wednesday, October 21 — 1,993 voters

1,993 voters Thursday, October 22 — 2,127 voters

2,127 voters Friday, October 23 — 2,135 voters

2,135 voters Saturday, October 24 — 1,407 voters

1,407 voters Sunday, October 25 — 763 voters

763 voters Monday, October 26 — 1,686 voters

1,686 voters Tuesday, October 27 — 1,019 voters

1,019 voters Wednesday, October 28 — 1,613 voters

1,613 voters Thursday, October 29 — 2,111 voters

2,111 voters Friday, October 30 — 2,538 voters

Six polling locations in Wichita County were open for early voting.

HomeZone Furniture saw the highest turnout of all locations with 9,362 voters.

The numbers above do not include mail-in ballots.

Tuesday, November 3 is Election Day, and registered voters who did not mail in a ballot or vote early will have several options to choose from when deciding where to cast their ballots.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, where you can find results from all national and local elections.