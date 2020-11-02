Wichita County 2020 early voting turnout higher than 2012, 2016 elections

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting numbers are in from Wichita County, showing nearly 41% of registered voters elected to vote early.
33,556 Wichita County residents voted early ahead of the November 3 general election, up from 30,845 early voters in 2016 and 25,777 early voters in 2012.
According to Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon, there are currently 82,054 registered voters in the county, meaning just under 41% of those registered to vote showed up to vote early.
The first and last day of early voting saw the highest single day turnout, with over 4,900 people voting between those two days.
Please find below a list of the total single-day turnout for early voting in Wichita County:
- Tuesday, October 13 — 2,384 voters
- Wednesday, October 14 — 2,203 voters
- Thursday, October 15 — 2,221 voters
- Friday, October 16 — 2,264 voters
- Saturday, October 17— 1,819 voters
- Sunday, October 18 — 1,025 voters
- Monday, October 19 — 2,166 voters
- Tuesday, October 20 — 2,082 voters
- Wednesday, October 21 — 1,993 voters
- Thursday, October 22 — 2,127 voters
- Friday, October 23 — 2,135 voters
- Saturday, October 24 — 1,407 voters
- Sunday, October 25 — 763 voters
- Monday, October 26 — 1,686 voters
- Tuesday, October 27 — 1,019 voters
- Wednesday, October 28 — 1,613 voters
- Thursday, October 29 — 2,111 voters
- Friday, October 30 — 2,538 voters
Six polling locations in Wichita County were open for early voting.
HomeZone Furniture saw the highest turnout of all locations with 9,362 voters.
The numbers above do not include mail-in ballots.
Tuesday, November 3 is Election Day, and registered voters who did not mail in a ballot or vote early will have several options to choose from when deciding where to cast their ballots.
Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters, where you can find results from all national and local elections.