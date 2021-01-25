Wichita County 4-H Trap Shooting Certification Course registration begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County 4-H and Northwest Texas Field & Stream Association will team up once again to provide a Youth Trap Shooting Certification Course for children.

The 10-Week course will consist of classes held every Tuesday from February 9 until April 20 and will service both boys and girls ages 8 to 18.

The initial class on February 9 is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is mandatory for first-year participants.

All course participants will learn the proper techniques and safety elements involved in using a firearm and the rules and expectations of the course.

The following classes will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. these classes will be one-on-one, hands-on instruction.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class size will be limited so pre-registration is required. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

The course will conclude with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, April 20. All classes will be held at the Northwest Texas Field & Stream Association Gun Range on Old Friberg Road.

To register you may contact the Wichita County Extension Office at (940)-716-8610, Instructor Lonnie Culley, (940)-733-9443, or the Northwest Texas Field & Stream office at (940)-692-1141