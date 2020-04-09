1  of  5
Breaking News
Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19 Wichita County amends disaster declaration; allows pet grooming and seed sales Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
Live Now:
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Wichita County amends order to allow pet grooming, seed sales

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County amended the disaster declaration Thursday morning.

The amendments that have been made include allowing mobile and at the place of business animal grooming with no customer contact, and sale of plant seeds and garden chemicals inside the store that were not allowed under the previous declarations.

Mobile or fixed location dog groomers may accept pets for grooming under a no-contact basis from
the owner or handler. The animal can be retrieved from the owner’s yard and returned or the pet may be dropped off outside the groomer’s place of business and picked up after the service has been rendered.

All arrangements and payments are to be made by electronic means.

Garden chemicals and seeds may be purchased from within a store or added to a curb side lawn or garden pick-up order.

You can view the full Wichita County disaster declaration below.