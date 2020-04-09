Wichita County amends order to allow pet grooming, seed sales

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County amended the disaster declaration Thursday morning.

The amendments that have been made include allowing mobile and at the place of business animal grooming with no customer contact, and sale of plant seeds and garden chemicals inside the store that were not allowed under the previous declarations.

Mobile or fixed location dog groomers may accept pets for grooming under a no-contact basis from

the owner or handler. The animal can be retrieved from the owner’s yard and returned or the pet may be dropped off outside the groomer’s place of business and picked up after the service has been rendered.

All arrangements and payments are to be made by electronic means.

Garden chemicals and seeds may be purchased from within a store or added to a curb side lawn or garden pick-up order.

You can view the full Wichita County disaster declaration below.