Wichita County amends order to allow in-person real estate sales, nurseries open

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County amended the disaster declaration Friday morning.

The amendments that have been made include allowing golfers in groups of no more than three, real estate sales can resume in person and nurseries may operate at 50 percent occupancy these were not allowed under the previous declarations.

REAL ESTATE

— May conduct services in a usual manner while practicing social distancing.

— Preference is still electronic transactions to include viewing of properties.

— Properties may be shown with no more than five (5) total people present during the showing.

— The real estate agent, property owner, or property manager is responsible for providing cloth face coverings and gloves or, confirming that each person physically present is wearing a cloth face cover and gloves during any and all transactions.

— The real estate agent must also sanitize the property before and after the showing.

— No open houses



GOLF COURSES

— All golfers will remain six feet apart at all times, no exceptions. The previous order required golfers to be 50 feet apart.

— Groups will consist of three golfers or less.

BIG BOX STORES/PLANT NURSERIES

–These stores may continue to operate under modified conditions at fifty percent occupancy while complying with Social Distancing Requirements.

You can view the full Wichita County disaster declaration below.