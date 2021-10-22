Wichita County asking residents to test out new voting equipment

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County residents should prepare to test out new election polling equipment coming to the county in a few weeks.

The testing will take place on back-to-back days on Monday and Tuesday, November 8 and 9, at the MPEC starting at 7 p.m.

These demonstrations will give people the opportunity to see how the new methods work and will have an opportunity to give their input to commissioners and County Clerk Lori Bohannon.

“They can actually go up and look at, touch and talk to the vendor about it,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. “We want people to look at it, see what it’s like and ask their questions about it, and hopefully, it will be very informative.”

The reason the days are split up are to test out two different vendor’s machines that are approved in Texas and federally.

Judge Gossom added that the price tag for a new system is about a million dollars, with the majority of the cost covered by the state.