Wichita County asks residents, businesses to take survey to improve broadband access

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A broadband expansion initiative is asking residents of Wichita County to complete a survey to determine and address areas of limited broadband access.

According to a flyer from Connected Nation Texas, the Wichita County Broadband Committee will be conducting surveys of local residents, businesses and other organizations across the county through January.

Responses to these surveys will help the committee better understand the existing resources and
capabilities to support access, adoption and use of broadband technology in homes and businesses.

After a structured evaluation of this assessment, the committee will then develop appropriate action plans and projects to improve Wichita County’s broadband environment.

To take the survey as a resident, a business owner or designated representative of another organization,
please follow this link.

Read the brochure from Connected Nation Texas below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News