Wichita County assisting city of Wichita Falls with business park renovations

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County will be partnering with the city of Wichita Falls to improve elements of the Wichita Falls Business Park on Hammon Road.

$1.1 million will be used to install sanitary sewer lines and water lines in the park. The money will be coming out of the county’s $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.

County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said there are a lot of guidelines that commissioners have to follow for these funds and this project falls right in line with it.

“Water and sewer facilities were one of the items within the legislation that showed that. That’s where they wanted some of the money to go. This is a perfect fit for that,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp said commissioners are discussing other ways to disperse funds, like setting up a program for Meals on Wheels to be delivered to county residents. They’re also looking at using it for improvements in the courthouse and to split up the tax offices in the courthouse annex.

These ideas are all in discussion phases as they review the guidelines.