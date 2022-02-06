WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A candidate forum for the upcoming March elections was held on Sunday, February 6, at The Forum on Speedway.

Jim Johnson and Rick Hatcher are vying for the Wichita County seat that has been held by current judge Woody Gossom since 1999.

Local group Patriot Strength held this event to help get voters caught up on those running, and while Wichita County Precinct 2 Commissioner Mickey Fincannon was in attendance, his opponent, former commissioner Lee Harvey, was not.

Johnson, a Rider graduate and current chief of staff for Representative James Frank, and Hatcher, a Burkburnett graduate and former Wichita Falls city councilman, were able to give voters an idea of who they are and what they feel will be most important in the role of county judge.

“The best interaction is one-on-one I think, and so to get that opportunity to talk to these people – I mean, you can knock on doors all day long, but when you get an opportunity to get in a group of people, that’s what I love the most about this,” Hatcher said. “Just meeting people, talking to people and just letting them know how everything’s going to be okay; it’s going to be fine.”

“You can talk to them about your skillset, your experiences; I can talk to them about what I’ve been doing and why I’m the best candidate for county judge, and there’s no replacement for that,” Johnson said. “And honestly, getting to listen to their questions, getting to hear what they think is working in government and what they think is not – I think that’s hugely beneficial for anyone running for office.”

If you missed Sunday’s candidate forum, don’t worry, KFDX has you covered this week!

On Tuesday, February 8, you can find Hatcher and Johnson in-studio for a Wichita County Judge Candidate Debate on KFDX-3 News at 5 p.m.