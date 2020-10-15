Census deadline now set to Oct. 16

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Yet again, the final census response date gets switched, resulting in less than 48 hours for you to be counted.

You now have until 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

Decennial census staff liaison, Karen Montgomery-Gagne said this is crucial for local funding for things like healthcare and education.

It happens just once every 10 years and this is the first time you can respond online and by phone in addition to mail.

Montgomery-Gagne emphasized taking a few minutes to respond will help generations.

“If you just weren’t sure if it was something that you wanted to participate in, of course we need you to participate in it. This is something that’s as important as voting,” Montgomery-Gagne said. “Take your opportunity. Take the right that you have to ensure that you’re part of American history.”

The Denton Area Census Office has seen a 99.9% total response.

Wichita County is at 64.6% self response.