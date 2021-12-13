Wichita County Child Welfare Board wraps presents for kids after successful Texoma Toy Drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Child Welfare Board wrapped up this year’s Texoma Toy Drive and celebrated its success with a volunteer wrapping party.

Because of the help of the Wichita Falls community and KFDX’s partnership with Hamilton Bryan, children in this county’s foster care system will have something to look forward to this holiday season.

The party looks a little different than most. That’s because it’s a party with a purpose: Bringing Christmas cheer to children in need of it most.

“Every year that’s one of our big projects is to serve the kids who are in foster care with Christmas presents because these may be the only Christmas presents they get. So we try really hard to get the presents they put on their list their wish list to get those to them,” Wichita County Child Welfare Board Treasurer Kathy Kabell said.

The Wichita County Welfare Board partnered with Hamilton Bryan Furniture and Appliances and KFDX for this year’s Texoma Toy Drive.

The board sponsors over 300 children in the state’s custody and provide each of them with three gifts. A big task that calls for some of Santa’s helpers.

“We’re so excited the Child Welfare Board of Wichita County came to us and we said yes absolutely we’d love to partner with y’all. So channel three put us together and it’s been a wonderful wonderful experience. We got all kinds of toys and we’re just excited glad to be a part of this and the customers and people of Wichita Falls graciously brought us all these toys. We’ve got hundreds of toys for the kiddos,” Hamilton Bryan General Manager Steve Fairchild said.

Kabell said bringing comfort to kids who are unable to spend Christmas with their loved ones is an important cause. Something she said the community obviously agrees with.

“Every year we’ll think, okay we’re not going to get the gifts, we’re not going to get the gifts, and they come through for us every year. It’s just such a wonderful, caring community that we’re so blessed to be here and helped out by the community,” Kabell said.

Bringing comfort to young ones in need of it most.

“We just hope that they get what they want and they can just have a wonderful Christmas. A lot of them have been through a rough year and lots of big transitions in their life and we just want to put smiles on their faces and make it such a happy Christmas for them,” Kabell said.

Comfort and joy: A gift brought to everyone this Christmas.

If you are interested in helping to make a difference in a young child’s life, Kabell said the Child Welfare Board is something you should join.

Click here for more information.