Wichita County Clerk announces she won’t run for re-election

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The County Clerk of Wichita County, Lori Bohannon, has announced that she will not seek a new term after her current terms ends.

In a statement, Bohannon said, “After much prayer and consideration, I have decided that I will not be seeking another term as Wichita County Clerk. I would like to thank the citizens of Wichita County for trusting and believing in me.”

Bohannon has been the Wichita County Clerk for the last 18 years, and has worked for Wichita County for over three decades.

“I will continue to serve the citizens of Wichita County as County Clerk until the end of my term in December of 2022,” Bohannon wrote. “Where I would have completed my 33rd year career with Wichita County with the last 18 serving as your County Clerk.”

The duties of the County Clerk include: administering state and county elections, filing and recording birth and death certificates, issuing marriage licenses and more.