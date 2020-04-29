Wichita County clerk opposes mail-in ballots

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said she doesn’t believe there is a need to strictly do mail-in ballots.

Bohannon said this is opening the door to voter fraud and encouraged residents to go out and vote.

She said there is no way of telling if the person who signs the back of the envelope actually cast their votes or if someone did it for them and told them to sign.

“Say you have a household that has four people in it that are eligible to vote, they are registered, how do you know those four people are the ones who actually vote those ballots,” Bohannon said.

Bohannon said safety measurements will be put in place at polling locations to ensure the safety of workers and the voters and if more polling locations are needed, that can be arranged.

She also adds that the six early voting locations generally don’t have many people.