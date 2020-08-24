Wichita County Clerk’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls- Wichita County Public Health District has announced that a Wichita County Clerk’s Office employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said based on the assessment, this is considered a “low risk” exposure to the public and the potential exposure to the public may have occurred during the week of August 17 through August 21.

Anyone who visited the County Clerk’s Office during this time period and begins experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Wichita County Health District.

In coordination with the Health District, and an abundance of caution, the Wichita County Clerk’s Office has chosen to only close the office to walk-in customers until at least Tuesday, September 8.

However, the office will remain open to the public by appointment and for assistance by telephone during this time.

Wichita County Clerk’s Office officials said they have conducted sanitization and will continue to regularly clean and sanitize the office for the safety of the employees and the limited public traffic.

Lindsay Barker, Director of Communication and Marketing for the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, stressed the importance of staying home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or not feeling well.

“Now more than ever, it is important to maintain social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands, wear a face covering, and stay home if you are sick,” Barker said.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.