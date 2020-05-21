Wichita County Clerks Office prepares for July runoff

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The pandemic has already canceled or pushed back many events, including Texas’s primary runoff election.

The runoff, originally set for May 26, has a lot of coordinating to do with a little over a month before the new date on July 14.

COVID-19 and social distancing have left many questions to be answered on the logistics of how voting in-person will work.

Wichita County Clerk Lori Bohannon said they have a system ready for early voting to keep everyone safe.

And they will continue these techniques when people come to the courthouse to vote in July.

“You’ll have to go through security and you’ll go around the back hallway and we’ll have doors open where we have one in, one out, we’ll only have so many people in, and that’s going to be even on election day,” Bohannon said.

There are also questions of what locations will be ready to have that many people in and out, as they ready cleaning staff to disinfect after each voter.

Bohannon said they are still waiting to hear back on if two voting hot spots, Sikes Senter Mall and Home Depot, will be available in July for the runoff.