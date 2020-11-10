Wichita County commission prepares for newly elected candidate to take office

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was one of the last Wichita County commissioners meetings for Precinct 2 commissioner Lee Harvey.

Since Harvey ran and lost in the Republican primary for the 13th congressional district, he had to resign from his position on the commission.

But when the Wichita County Republican Party nominated Burkburnett native Mickey Fincannon to finish Harvey’s term, Harvey urged citizens to vote for him as a write-in candidate.

Fincannon was elected to finish Harvey’s term and will be sworn in on November 16.

Harvey said he feels grateful for the people that have voted for him and that he will run again when that seat is up for election in 2022.

“For 1,234 people to stop and take their time to write my name in on the ballot was amazing. We knew we couldn’t win. But we wanted to make a statement which we did,” Harvey said.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom had no deadline to appoint an interim commissioner for Harvey’s seat. So after Harvey lost in his race for Congress, he continued to serve as commissioner.

According to Gossom, the local Republican party did not like that Harvey stayed in his position.

“They had asked me to look at an interim appointment or somebody from December to November. I didn’t see the gain in that,” Gossom says. “Let’s use that person. [If] they select a different person as elect, we make one change, not two changes.”

Harvey said he wishes Fincannon well and said the rest of the commissioners will welcome him with open arms.

“He will have the full support of this court, I can assure you of that,” Harvey said. “They will work well together. They will help him get up to speed. His success is the people’s success. If we don’t help him be successful then we hurt our people.”

Gossom said the first thing for Fincannon to do after he is sworn in is getting him started with orientation and training.