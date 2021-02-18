Wichita County commissioner involved in rollover accident in Electra

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— DPS troopers are investigating a rollover accident that left a Wichita County commissioner hospitalized Thursday night.

Jeff Watts

Commissioner

Wichita County deputies were called to State Highway 25 near Jennings Road around 7 p.m. One person was transported to Electra Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing.

Buesing said the vehicle slid into a ditch, struck a post, and rolled onto its side.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said only one person was inside the vehicle. Duke and Buesing confirmed the driver’s identity as Jeff Watts, Wichita County Commissioner for Precinct 4.

Buesing said more information will be available Friday.

This story is developing. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.