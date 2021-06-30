Wichita County Commissioner sentenced after found guilty of DWI

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts has been sentenced to 14 months probation after a judge found him guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Watts appeared before Judge Greg King in the Wichita County Court At Law #2 on Wednesday, June 30, where a plea deal was accepted.

The plea agreement Watts reached called for a 180-day jail sentence, an $800 fine and $370 in court costs.

Judge King suspended the jail sentence to 14 months of probation.

The terms of Watts’ probation sentence are as follows:

$800 fine

Ignition interlock on his vehicle for one year

60 hours of community service

Required to attend DWI offender education course at Vernon College

Submit a drug and alcohol evaluation through the probation department

In a statement by the District Attorney’s office, a special prosecutor was requested due to Watts’ position on the Wichita County Commissioners court.

Gina Morgan, a veteran intoxication prosecutor from Denton County, served as special prosecutor and was given complete discretion in evaluating and handling the case, according to the statement.

The statement from the District Attorney’s office said it was not involved in the negotiation of the plea bargain, and that the sentence is in-line for what other similar DWI first-time offenders receive in Wichita County and across Texas.

The statement also stated though the law permits deferred probations for DWI, this is a final conviction and not deferred.

The precinct four commissioner was arrested after allegedly hitting a post pulling into the Wichita County Annex north of Electra.

At the crash scene, a DPS trooper said there was a strong odor of alcohol in the cab and open beer cans. The trooper says Watts had alcohol on his breath and his speech was slurred.

