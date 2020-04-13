Wichita County Commissioners amend declaration for a fifth time

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The fifth amendment to the declaration of disaster in Wichita County did not change much.

It allows plant nurseries to sell seeds and garden chemicals along with allowing pet groomers to operate.

In commissioners court Monday, they discussed what course of action should be taken in the future.

“That’s the discussion we had in commissioners court this morning, how do we start working our way back out of this,” Precinct Three Commissioner Barry Mahler said. “I think a lot of people are on that page and I think that’s going to help us in the long run and i think it makes our attitude better when we are looking at solutions.

Although the county has seen a decrease in positive cases of COVID-19 recently, the commissioners court realize this may not be in the eminent future.

“Some other plans, bring those together and us to do a little bit of brainstorming and maybe set a pathways of how we might be bringing things back towards normalcy,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said. “I can’t predict the dates, but if we wait for knowing the dates, we need to have a plan to implement in stages.”

Dates unknown, but Gossom hopes they can at least ease restrictions for businesses sooner rather than later.

“I hope the next ones are, after the governor gives us room, you know to relax and maybe help more non-essential businesses and we’ll be able to advise some ideas and things to look at,” Gossom said,

Mahler knows how careful you have to be when re-opening non-essential places.

“Everything we do as individuals is important to us, and everything is essential when you get right down to it because we’ve been so blessed to have all these freedoms to be able to go and do what we want to do from a recreational stand point, and to going to a restaurant or whatever,” Mahler said.

The two amendments made today make it so the county’s and city of Wichita Falls’s declarations are in-line at the moment.