Wichita County Commissioners approve lower tax rate in 2022 budget

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioners locked in the tax rate for 2022 during their meeting Monday to finalize the next year’s budget.

And depending on the situation, residents across the county won’t see increases in their taxes.

“Guys I’d love to set that example, I really would,” Wichita County Precinct Three Commissioner Barry Mahler said.

The proposed no new revenue tax rate going into the meeting was $0.63686, while last year’s was $0.64405.

But commissioners Mahler, Jeff Watts, Mickey Fincannon and Mark Beauchamp all voted for an even lower rate of $0.613841

“Which basically means to the taxpayer of Wichita County is your house was valued at $100,000 last year and $110,000 this year, you’re still going to pay the same amount of property taxes. Now if you added on to the house or had some other increase, that would make a difference,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

But with continued courthouse and annex renovations, along with an estimated $1 million in raises, for the first time in three years coming to county employees, they might have to dip into county savings to make that happen.

“I don’t have a great deal of heartburn about that. I just think any time you add to your expenses, you have to look at how you’re paying for that,” Gossom said.

One of those areas commissioners voted against was including a department that received raises last year in this round of raises.

“You can look at that either way but an $8,000 raise is a pretty good compared to a $1,2000 raise this year people are getting,” Commissioner Fincannon said.

But those disagreements don’t hinder the commissioner’s court, it helps them find better solutions for residents across the county.

“You can have votes that are 3-2 or 4-1 and it doesn’t disrupt the working harmony of the commissioner’s court,” Gossom said. “Did everyone get what they want? No, that doesn’t happen, but did people come out better for their office operations and their personnel than they were? Yes.”

Hoping to save some money for residents and give employees overdue raises.