Wichita County Commissioners consider redistricting measures

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioners discussed redistricting again in Monday’s regular session meeting.

The final vote will come next week, Judge Woody Gossom said over time population growth has caused this to come up since some precincts grow at a more rapid pace. That’s highlighted in precinct one’s growth compared to the other three precincts.

There has also been a shift in population due to more affordable housing opportunities around the county.

“In that process, we went through working on trying to make sure we balance those numbers within the allowance and we preserved the impact of the minority precinct, that I think in 1980, was designated to be precinct three,” Gossom said.

The official vote from commissioners to approve this redistricting measure would be a week from Monday.

