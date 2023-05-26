WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Discussions of creating a brand-new position within the Wichita County Court House were had Friday morning in a County Commissioners’ meeting.

Wichita County Judge Johnson said this new position would be an Election Administrator and if created, it could lighten the heavy load that the county clerk currently carries when it comes to elections.

Judge Johnson said an election commission would be formed consisting of the county judge, county clerk, the county tax assessor as well as a member from both political parties who would be responsible for hiring and would oversee the new position. At the moment, the Wichita County Clerk has all the responsibilities when it comes to elections. Judge Johnson said this new position could provide some much-needed help.

“Elections have become too specialized and require too much attention to detail and too much attention honestly to be one of many duties that another office holds, right now within the county clerk’s office, that’s not the only thing the county clerk does is elections, for an elections’ administrator, all that the person would do in their office would be elections,” Judge Johnson said.

Judge Johnson said they already have around 60 thousand dollars included in this year’s budget for this new position, so it won’t have an impact on taxpayers. The new position was on the agenda today for possible action taken but was ultimately tabled for the next meeting on June 5th, due to commissioners meeting on a Friday before a holiday weekend.