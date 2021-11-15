Wichita County Commissioners eyeing new program to help veterans

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County employee was selected to aid a new statewide program that helps veterans gain easier access to help.

Director and Senior Counselor for the Wichita County Veteran Service Office Tim Murdock will help with this virtual program, where veterans who are unable to get to a facility will get a call from Murdock or another representative who can help them, either through the phone or video chat.

It will start with the southern region of Texas before they look at expansion efforts.

Judge Woody Gossom and commissioners are eager to get this program here locally.

“We probably have those here that feel like they’re not able to come and we’ve certainly offered to come to their home. With COVID being somewhat better, our people can go and work with them and try and get their claim filed and sent to the office and we can put it on an electronic format and send it in,” Gossom said.

This is in the development stages and will provide updates on-air and on Texoma’s Homepage.